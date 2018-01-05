XRegister
06 October 2016

05/01/2018 - 22:20 GMT

Expect More Everton Signings Beyond Cenk Tosun – Former England Star

 




Former England international Danny Murphy expects Sam Allardyce to make further additions to his Everton squad in this month's transfer window.

Everton announced during this evening's Merseyside derby against Liverpool that they have completed the signing of Turkish striker Cenk Tosun; the Toffees also sold Ross Barkley to Chelsea on Friday for £15m.




Allardyce has already eased worries over relegation at Goodison Park and will now focus on further progress in the Premier League after a 2-1 FA Cup exit at Liverpool.

Murphy admits Allardyce needs to work on finding the right balance between defence and attack, which he is sure he will do, while he is also sure the ex-England boss will make more signings this month.
 


"It's finding that balance now for Everton", Murphy said on the BBC.

"You don't want to be too attacking and leave yourself wide open again and go backwards – but Sam won't let that happen.

"He's good in the transfer market isn't he? I expect a couple more to come in."

Everton currently sit in ninth spot in the Premier League standings with a seven-point cushion over the relegation zone and are next in action at Tottenham Hotspur on 13th January.
 