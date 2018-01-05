Former Liverpool Star Loses Job At Swiss Top Flight Outfit

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool defender Markus Babbel has been removed from his post as head coach of Swiss outfit FC Luzern.



Babbel took charge of the club in October 2014 and was the longest serving head coach in the Swiss Super League, but he has lost his job at Luzern.











He announced earlier this week that he will be leaving the club at the end of the top flight season in Switzerland, but according to SRF Sport, the decision has been made for him to go now.



The Swiss outfit have been struggling this season and are currently ninth in a league table consisting of ten teams and their form has cost Babbel his job.





The former Liverpool defender, who won a trophy treble with the Reds in 2001, and his assistant Patrick Rahmen have been asked to leave and the club are now looking for a fresh start under new manager.

A former Bayern Munich and Liverpool defender, Babbel starting his coaching career in Germany at Stuttgart. He also managed Hertha Berlin and Hoffenheim before moving to Switzerland.



Luzern are now looking for a new head coach, but at the moment there is no clear sign who will succeed Babbel at the club.

