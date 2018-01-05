Further Opposition For West Ham As Former Watford Boss Wants Etienne Capoue At New Club

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United face competition from a second Serie A side in their desire to snap up Etienne Capoue from Premier League rivals Watford.



Hammers boss David Moyes has expressed his desire for the club to make a number of signings this month as he looks to steer the London Stadium outfit up the league standings.











The Scot has set his sights firmly on Capoue, but despite West Ham being favourites to sign the 29-year-old from the Hornets, they face competition.



Fiorentina are looking into signing Capoue – and now a further Serie A club are in the race.





According to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, the appointment of former Watford boss Walter Mazzarri at Torino has sent them tumbling into the race.

Mazzarri is a firm fan of the midfielder and knows all about his qualities through seeing him at close quarters at Vicarage Road.



The Italian may look to use his personal connection with Capoue to convince him to choose Torino.



The Serie A side would still have to thrash out a deal with Watford though, with whom Capoue is under contract until 2019.

