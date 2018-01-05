XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/01/2018 - 18:48 GMT

Henrikh Mkhitaryan Starts – Manchester United Team vs Derby Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester United vs Derby County
Competition: FA Cup
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Manchester United have officially announced their starting line-up and substitutes for this evening's FA Cup third round tie against Championship side Derby County at Old Trafford.

During the build up Jose Mourinho has been angered about questions regarding his commitment to the Red Devils, with reports the Portuguese boss, who has been living in a hotel since 2016 after failing to buy a house in Manchester, is considering quitting at the end of the campaign.




Against the Rams, Mourinho hands number 2 goalkeeper Sergio Romero a start in goal, while in defence he picks Victor Lindelof, Chris Smalling, Daley Blind and Luke Shaw.

Further up the pitch Mourinho goes with Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba in midfield, while Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan support Marcus Rashford.

If the Portuguese needs to make changes then he has options on his bench, including Marouane Fellaini and Anthony Martial.

 


Manchester United Team vs Derby County

Romero, Lindelof, Smalling, Blind, Shaw, Herrera, Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Rashford

Substitutes: Pereira, Darmian, Rojo, Fellaini, McTominay, Lukaku, Martial
 