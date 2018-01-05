I Want Theo Walcott To Stay – Arsene Wenger

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has insisted that he wants Southampton target Theo Walcott to remain at the club.



Walcott, who has entered the final 18 months of his contract with Arsenal, has struggled for game time at the north London club this season.











The forward has tasted just 49 minutes of Premier League action over five appearances in the present campaign, with the 28-year-old being linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium in January.



Walcott’s former club Southampton have been credited with showing interest in the England international, who has also been reportedly offered to AC Milan, while Everton are also in the hunt for his signature.





However, Wenger stated that he does not wish to lose Walcott in the winter transfer window.

“I want him to stay”, he told a press conference on Friday, when asked about Walcott’s future.



When told he has been linked with Southampton, Wenger said: “I heard about that, but I want him to stay.”



Walcott, who joined Arsenal from Southampton in January 2006, has thus far turned out 397 times for the Gunners, scoring 108 times and setting up 78 goals.

