06 October 2016

05/01/2018 - 14:38 GMT

Jamie Murphy Is Rangers Fan, Ibrox Won’t Faze Him, Says Scottish Premiership Assistant Boss

 




Motherwell assistant boss Keith Lasley has backed prospective Rangers signing Jamie Murphy to relish the pressure at the Gers and thrive at Ibrox.

The ex-Motherwell winger arrived in Scotland to undergo a medical with Rangers earlier this week as he nears a move from Premier League club Brighton.




Murphy helped Brighton win promotion to the Premier League last season, but has found game time hard to come by in the current campaign and now looks poised for a move to Ibrox.

Lasley, who played with Murphy at Fir Park for six years, has no concerns over the wide-man coping with the level of expectation at Rangers.
 


And he is sure the boyhood Rangers fan will know exactly what he is walking into.

"He knows the club, a Rangers supporter as a boy", the Motherwell assistant told BBC Scotland.

"I'm sure he's been to the stadium many times, he's played there as an opponent many times, so I don't think he'll be overawed.

"The fact that he's been to a big football club down south, played at a lot of big stadiums and venues; everything about the set-up he'll be used to.

"I think he'll be prepared for that. He'll be looking forward to it", Lasley added.

Rangers have already made a signing this month as manager Graeme Murty looks to revamp his squad.

The Gers have landed Sean Goss on loan from English Championship side QPR, meaning Murphy would become the second new boy at Ibrox this month.
 