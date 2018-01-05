XRegister
06 October 2016

05/01/2018 - 20:55 GMT

Juventus CEO Outlines Stance On Chelsea and Man Utd Target Alex Sandro

 




Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta has insisted that the club are not in any negotiations to sell Chelsea and Manchester United target Alex Sandro at the moment.

The left-back’s future at the club has been under the scanner since last summer when Antonio Conte wanted to take him to Chelsea, but Juventus blocked a transfer.




In recent months Manchester United have joined the chase for Sandro and there have been suggestions that he could even leave in the January transfer window.

Marotta indicated that the defender will not be sold in the current window, but admits if the player wants to leave the club, Juventus will not stand in his way. 
 


Asked about Sandro’s future at the club, the Juventus CEO told Italian broadcaster Rai Sport: “Juventus’ policy has been if a player asks to leave, we don’t hold him back.  

“We are aware of the interest of the big clubs in Alex Sandro, but at the moment there are no negotiations.”

There are claims that Sandro has agreed to continue at Juventus until the end of the season on the condition that the Turin giants allow him to leave in the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian has a contract until 2020 with the Italian champions.
 