XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/01/2018 - 21:25 GMT

Juventus Wary of Rising Asking Price For Man Utd Target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

 




Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s price tag has forced Juventus to look at other options for the summer transfer window.

Lazio rejected a bid from Juventus last summer, but the 22-year-old midfielder remains a dream signing for the club, who are close to agreeing a deal with Emre Can.




The Italian champions are looking for a quality jump in the middle of the park for next season and the Lazio midfielder is their top target – but his rising price tag is an issue.

With Manchester United and PSG reportedly making the Serbian their top target for next summer, the Italian champions are growing wary of the possible cost of the midfielder.
 


According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Bianconeri are tracking other options while keeping one eye on deliberations surrounding Milinkovic-Savic’s future at Lazio.  

Lazio are expected to listen to offers for the midfielder, but they want a figure north of €100m for a player who joined the club from Genk in 2015 for a fee of around the €10m mark.

The 22-year-old midfielder’s agent has so far refused to discuss the possibility of his client leaving Lazio, but there are suggestions the club could find it hard to resist selling him next summer.

He has a contract until 2022 with Lazio.
 