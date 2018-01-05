Juventus Wary of Rising Asking Price For Man Utd Target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s price tag has forced Juventus to look at other options for the summer transfer window.



Lazio rejected a bid from Juventus last summer, but the 22-year-old midfielder remains a dream signing for the club, who are close to agreeing a deal with Emre Can.











The Italian champions are looking for a quality jump in the middle of the park for next season and the Lazio midfielder is their top target – but his rising price tag is an issue.



With Manchester United and PSG reportedly making the Serbian their top target for next summer, the Italian champions are growing wary of the possible cost of the midfielder.





According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Bianconeri are tracking other options while keeping one eye on deliberations surrounding Milinkovic-Savic’s future at Lazio.

Lazio are expected to listen to offers for the midfielder, but they want a figure north of €100m for a player who joined the club from Genk in 2015 for a fee of around the €10m mark.



The 22-year-old midfielder’s agent has so far refused to discuss the possibility of his client leaving Lazio, but there are suggestions the club could find it hard to resist selling him next summer.



He has a contract until 2022 with Lazio.

