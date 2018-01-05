XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/01/2018 - 14:00 GMT

Leeds United Agree Personal Terms With Belgian Full-Back, Fee Talks Ongoing With Club Brugge

 




Leeds United have thrashed out personal terms with left-back Laurens De Bock, but still need to agree a fee with the defender's club side Club Brugge.

The Whites have been tipped to make a move for a left-back this month after playing Gaetano Berardi out of position in the role after Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, on loan from Manchester United, disappointed.




According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Leeds have reached an agreement on personal terms with 25-year-old De Bock.

Hard yards still need to be put in to agree a fee with Club Brugge though, with the two clubs locked in talks to find a breakthrough.
 


The 25-year-old has struggled for playing time at Club Brugge this season and has just six appearances in the Belgian top flight to his name, spanning 347 minutes of football.

De Bock is under contract with Club Brugge until the summer of 2020, but is ready to leave Belgium for a new adventure in the English Championship with Leeds.

The full-back, who is also able to operate in an advanced position on the left flank, has made a total of 177 appearances for Club Brugge since his club debut in 2013, having joined from Lokeren.
 