Leicester City Look To Shock Barcelona In Defender Chase

Leicester City have pushed themselves into the reckoning for Barcelona defensive target Yerry Mina and have slapped in a bid.



The 23-year-old central defender has been on Barcelona’s radar for a while and the club are also believed to have made an offer to snare him away from Palmeiras.











The Catalan giants have long been considered the favourites to sign the Colombian, but it seems a Premier League outfit are trying to overtake Barcelona in the chase for Mina.



According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Leicester have tried to blow Barcelona out of the water for Mina by slapping in a €15m bid as they look to take him to England.





The Foxes’ offer is higher than Barcelona are prepared to put on Palmeiras’ table for the moment and it has made the player and the Brazilian club think.

It has been claimed Mina and his representatives will hold a meeting with the Palmeiras hierarchy to take stock of the situation before they decide on what to do next.



Barcelona have been carefully trying to do their homework on Mina and were sure of signing him, but it seems Leicester have thrown a spanner to their work.



It remains to be seen whether the Catalan giants look to better Leicester’s offer in the coming days.

