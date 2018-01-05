Lewis Grabban Ends Sunderland Loan, Wolves Looking At Bidding For Hitman

Follow @insidefutbol





Bournemouth have recalled forward Lewis Grabban from his loan at Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers could make a move for his services this month, according to Sky Sports News.



Grabban moved to Sunderland last summer on a season-long loan agreement and had been a key goal threat for the Black Cats in their efforts to climb the Championship table.











But Grabban told Sunderland that he wanted to leave the club and Bournemouth acted to terminate his loan and recall him to Dean Court.



However, the forward may not be on the south coast for long, having proven his ability to net regularly in the Championship.





It is claimed that Wolves are showing interest in Grabban and Bournemouth are open to cashing in on the 29-year-old in the current transfer window.

Grabban is under contract with the Cherries until 2019.



He clocked up 19 appearances in the Championship for Sunderland during the course of his loan stint and scored 12 goals in a side struggling at the wrong end of the table.



Grabban has made over 100 appearances for Bournemouth, scoring 36 goals.

