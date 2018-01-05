XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/01/2018 - 22:57 GMT

Liverpool Put Out Riyad Mahrez Feelers As Hunt For Philippe Coutinho Replacement Continues

 




Liverpool have made initial contact over a potential move to take Riyad Mahrez to Anfield to replace Philippe Coutinho.

Barcelona are pushing hard to get a deal done for Coutinho this month and Liverpool have signalled they will discuss the Brazilian's departure for the right price.




Liverpool are looking at potential replacements for Coutinho and were recently linked with Monaco's Thomas Lemar, a player they showed interest in during the summer.

Now, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, Liverpool are exploring a deal for Mahrez.
 


Initial contact has been made to test the waters over a move for the Algeria international.

Leicester City boss Claude Puel has privately insisted that he hopes to be able to keep hold of Mahrez this month, but the Frenchman knows the Foxes have promised the winger he can leave if they receive a price they deem fit.

Mahrez is under contract at the King Power Stadium until the summer of 2020.
 