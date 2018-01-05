Liverpool Put Out Riyad Mahrez Feelers As Hunt For Philippe Coutinho Replacement Continues

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have made initial contact over a potential move to take Riyad Mahrez to Anfield to replace Philippe Coutinho.



Barcelona are pushing hard to get a deal done for Coutinho this month and Liverpool have signalled they will discuss the Brazilian's departure for the right price.











Liverpool are looking at potential replacements for Coutinho and were recently linked with Monaco's Thomas Lemar, a player they showed interest in during the summer.



Now, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, Liverpool are exploring a deal for Mahrez.





Initial contact has been made to test the waters over a move for the Algeria international .

Leicester City boss Claude Puel has privately insisted that he hopes to be able to keep hold of Mahrez this month, but the Frenchman knows the Foxes have promised the winger he can leave if they receive a price they deem fit.



Mahrez is under contract at the King Power Stadium until the summer of 2020.

