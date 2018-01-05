Look Up To Premier League For Loan Striker, Former Leeds Star Tells Whites

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star David Prutton thinks the Whites might look to sign a striker on loan from a Premier League club in January.



The Yorkshire giants, who saw Chris Wood leave for Burnley last summer, brought in Pierre-Michel Lasogga on loan from Hamburg to fill the boots of the New Zealand international.











Lasogga had a bright start to his career in England, with the 26-year-old scoring five goals and setting up four more in his first nine Championship games.



But the German’s form has fizzled out as the campaign has progressed and Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen has preferred playing Kemar Roofe up front as the 26-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Elland Road.





And Prutton, who feels Leeds need a more mobile presence than Lasogga in front of goal, explained that the Whites could look to rope in a striker on a loan deal from a Premier League outfit this month.

“Leeds have had a nice spread of goals around the team but it would be good for them to have someone that can share the burden going forward”, he wrote in his column in the Yorkshire Evening Post.



“You have got Pierre-Michel Lasogga there, but if you have got someone who is more mobile and who can link play a little bit better then I think that’s what you would be looking at.



“Will those types of strikers be at premium? Yes.



“But maybe you look up into the Premier League and look for a loan striker to be able to help that.



“And maybe the timing of the last two games is good in a sense that it shows the ownership and the management that the problems that they perhaps thought they had addressed earlier on in the season are still there and maybe need to be addressed with fresh faces or players that are slightly more ‘marquee signings’.”



Leeds have already made two signings in January – the Elland Road outfit roped in Finnish defender Aapo Halme from HJK Helsinki on Wednesday before announcing on Thursday that they have agreed a fee with Gamba Osaka for the transfer of Japanese International midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi.

