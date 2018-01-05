XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/01/2018 - 14:15 GMT

Must Be Talking About Himself – Antonio Conte Responds To Jose Mourinho’s Clown Comments

 




Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has reminded Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho about his behaviour on the touchline in the past.

Mourinho was visibly annoyed about his desire and commitment towards being questioned and insisted that just because he does not behave like a clown on the touchline does not mean he is not passionate about his job.




While the Manchester United manager did not name names, there were indications that he was referring to Antonio Conte and Jurgen Klopp, who are known for their animated behaviour in the technical area.

The Chelsea manager has taken the bait from Mourinho and feels the Manchester United manager must be talking about his past behaviour on the touchline.
 


The Italian cheekily suggested that the Portuguese must have forgotten about his past deeds.  

Asked to respond to Mourinho’s underhand dig at his touchline behaviour, Conte said in a press conference: "I think maybe he was talking about himself in the past.

"Sometimes some people can forget what they did in the past and what they said in the past.

“Sometimes you can forget what you did in the past.”

Conte and Mourinho have had an uneasy relationship and in the past have been involved in heated touchline debate.
 