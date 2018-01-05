My Suggestion For Juventus – Serie A Star Warns of Tottenham Hotspur Threat

Follow @insidefutbol





Christian Eriksen’s compatriot Andreas Cornelius has advised Juventus against focusing only on Harry Kane when they play Juventus next month due to the presence of the Denmark international.



Spurs, who topped their Champions League group, which also contained Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, are scheduled to face Juventus in the first leg of their Round of 16 meeting in Italy next month before playing the corresponding fixture in early March.











Kane has once again been in fine form for Tottenham this season, with the striker scoring 24 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions.



Although Eriksen has not been as prolific as Kane, the attacking midfielder has managed to find the back of the net six times and provide eight assists in 26 games in the present campaign.





And Cornelius, who admitted that Denmark’s main player is Eriksen, believes Juventus cannot afford to only focus on Kane because the former Ajax man will also be involved.

"We are in the [World Cup] group with France, Peru and Australia”, the Atalanta striker told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.



“We can progress from it, that’s our goal.



“Our main player is Eriksen.



“When he is turned on, he can change the game.



“A suggestion to Juventus – when they play Tottenham, they should not get distracted by Kane.”



Eriksen, who has 75 caps and 21 goals for Denmark to his name, joined Spurs from Ajax in 2013.

