Now To Add More Goals To My Game, Says Ross Barkley After Sealing Chelsea Switch

Chelsea have officially announced the signing of midfielder Ross Barkley from Everton.



Barkley came close to joining the Blues in the summer transfer window and now Antonio Conte's men have got their man, bolstering their options for the second half of the campaign.











Chelsea have paid Everton a fee of £15m to snap up the England international, who has put pen to paper on a contract until the summer of 2023.



The Blues will hope to have a fresh player at their disposal as Barkley has not played for the last seven months after he picked up a hamstring injury and was forced to go under the knife in August.





Barkley is delighted to have sealed the switch to the Premier League champions and explained he is looking forward to adding goals to his game under Conte.

"I'm overwhelmed, I'm looking forward to it and I'm really excited to get started", he told Chelsea's official site.



"To be given a fresh start at a new club like Chelsea, it's unbelievable for me.



"I'm looking forward to continuing where I left off at the end of last season and hoping to improve and add more goals to my game."



Barkley is not cup-tied and can turn out for Chelsea in the EFL Cup, the Champions League and the FA Cup.

