06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/01/2018 - 21:55 GMT

Roma Look To Liverpool Target As Potential Replacement For Radja Nainggolan

 




Roma are eyeing a move for Liverpool midfield target Nicolo Barella as a potential replacement for Radja Nainggolan.

The 20-year-old midfielder’s future at Cagliari is under the scanner in the winter window, but the club have made it clear that they want to him stay until at least the end of the season.




Inter Milan and Juventus have been keeping tabs on the young Italian midfielder and even Liverpool have been linked with having an interest in the Italy Under-21 international.

However, it seems the race for Barella’s signature is set to spice up as according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma are interested in snaring him away from Cagliari this month.
 


Roma midfielder Nainggolan’s future at Roma is uncertain and they are claimed to have received a bid from Guangzhou Evergrande for the Belgian international.  

A final decision has not been made, but Roma are preparing for life after Nainggolan and have identified Barella as a potential replacement for the Belgian.

It remains to be seen whether Roma can convince Cagliari to sell the 20-year-old midfielder this month if they agree to let Nainggolan go in the current transfer window.

Barella recently signed a new contract with Cagliari, but it is understood a big money offer could still change the Serie A side’s mind.
 