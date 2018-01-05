Sheffield Wednesday Not In Contact With Sven-Goran Eriksson

Follow @insidefutbol





Sven-Goran Eriksson is not Sheffield Wednesday’s first choice for their vacant managerial post as they look to bring in former Bundesliga coach Jos Luhukay as their new boss, but the Swede does want to talk to the Owls.



The former England and Lazio manager is looking for a new project after being sacked by Chinese Super League Shenzhen FC last year and is interested in the Wednesday job.











There are suggestions that the Swede has submitted his application for the post. But according to the Times, there has been no contact between him and the Championship club at the moment.



While Eriksson is keen to return to England and management with Sheffield Wednesday, the club are looking at other options and it seems they are looking to bring in someone with no prior of experience of English football.





It has been claimed that former Stuttgart, Augsburg and Hertha Berlin coach Luhukay is currently their top choice and there have been talks between him and the club.

The Dutchman has been without a job since he resigned from Stuttgart in 2016 following disagreements with the club hierarchy.



The Owls have been searching for a new manager since Carlos Carvalhal left last month and are looking to get their new man into the job as soon as possible.



Carvalhal took charge of struggling Premier League side Swansea City recently.

