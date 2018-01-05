Spurs Ready To Match Chelsea’s Ross Barkley Offer But Mauricio Pochettino Killed Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino played a major role in Tottenham Hotspur not rivalling Chelsea for the signature of Ross Barkley, it has been claimed.



Chelsea have agreed a fee, reportedly around £15m, with Everton for Barkley and the midfielder will be undergoing a medical with the Premier League champions ahead of completing his switch.











Barkley called off a move to Chelsea last summer on deadline day and Tottenham were interested in signing the midfielder, but things have changed in north London.



The north London side were prepared to match the financial package from Chelsea on offer, in terms of a fee and wages, but according to the Press Association, Pochettino changed his mind.





The Tottenham boss was keen on the England international last summer, but something has changed and the Argentine was not willing to sanction the move.

Barkley favoured a move to Chelsea last summer and regardless of Tottenham’s stance, the midfielder's choice this month could also have been the Premier League champions.



It remains to be seen whether Pochettino has lined up another target, which could have changed his mind about signing Barkley.

