Succeed At Leeds United And World’s My Oyster – Whites New Boy

Leeds United new boy Aapo Halme feels the world will take notice of him if he eventually becomes a success at Elland Road.



The Whites signed the 19-year-old Finnish defender from HJK Helsinki and believe the youngster has the talent to develop into a top centre half in the future.











He played senior football at HJK and is part of Finland’s Under-21 set-up, but he will starting out in the Under-23 team at Leeds before the club think of promoting him to Thomas Christiansen’s squad.



Halme is confident that he has the ability to make it big in England and believes Leeds are the kind of club who will help him to develop into a top class central defender.





He feels a successful stint at Leeds would force the world to take notice of talent and ability.

Halme told Finnish daily the Helsingin Sanomat: “I know what I can do.



“Leeds are a great place to develop.



"I am relying a lot on my ability and that I can manage here successfully.



“If I am successful here, then the whole world is open for me.”



It remains to be seen whether Christiansen decides to use Halme in the senior squad at some point this season.

