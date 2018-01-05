Thomas Christiansen’s Call – Leeds United New Boy On Senior Debut

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United new boy Aapo Halme is in no hurry to make his senior debut at Elland Road and is keen to adapt to his new club first.



The Yorkshire giants signed the 19-year-old defender from HJK Helsinki earlier this week and he will initially start his career in England in the Under-23 set-up at Leeds.











The youngster is delighted at getting his chance to move to Leeds and believes the club’s possession based football is something he is already used to as HJK play the same brand.



And he is looking forward to playing alongside some of the talented players at Leeds.





He told Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat: “The team are known for keeping the ball on the ground and I got used to that at HJK.

“They have a lot of skilled players and not just from England.”



Starting out in the Leeds Under-23 set-up, Halme is willing to wait for his opportunity in the senior team and has left it to Whites head coach Thomas Christiansen’s discretion.



He is keen to adapt first before thinking about turning out in the Leeds senior team.



“I will get to the senior team as soon as the coach feels that I can make the jump and I am not in any hurry.



“I have to get used to everything.”

