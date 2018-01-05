XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/01/2018 - 12:25 GMT

Thomas Christiansen’s Call – Leeds United New Boy On Senior Debut

 




Leeds United new boy Aapo Halme is in no hurry to make his senior debut at Elland Road and is keen to adapt to his new club first.

The Yorkshire giants signed the 19-year-old defender from HJK Helsinki earlier this week and he will initially start his career in England in the Under-23 set-up at Leeds.




The youngster is delighted at getting his chance to move to Leeds and believes the club’s possession based football is something he is already used to as HJK play the same brand.

And he is looking forward to playing alongside some of the talented players at Leeds.
 


He told Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat: “The team are known for keeping the ball on the ground and I got used to that at HJK.  

“They have a lot of skilled players and not just from England.”

Starting out in the Leeds Under-23 set-up, Halme is willing to wait for his opportunity in the senior team and has left it to Whites head coach Thomas Christiansen’s discretion.

He is keen to adapt first before thinking about turning out in the Leeds senior team.

“I will get to the senior team as soon as the coach feels that I can make the jump and I am not in any hurry.

“I have to get used to everything.”
 