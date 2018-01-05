XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/01/2018 - 13:06 GMT

Total of Three Serie A Clubs Offered Theo Walcott

 




Arsenal forward Theo Walcott has been offered to two more Serie A clubs besides AC Milan, it has been claimed.

The England international has struggled for game time in the present campaign, with the 28-year-old making just 14 appearances in all competitions, scoring four times and setting up five more.




Walcott has been linked with leaving the Gunners in January and his former club Southampton have been credited with showing interest in him, while Everton also reportedly have him on their radar.

It is believed that Walcott is not against a move out of England as he has already been offered to AC Milan by agents.
 


And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Inter Milan and Roma have also been offered the services of Walcott.

Arsenal are claimed to be prepared to sell Walcott for €20m, but the Italian clubs are keen on a loan deal with an option to buy.

It remains to be seen if Walcott leaves Arsenal this month, with Arsene Wenger insisting that he wants him to remain at the Emirates Stadium.
 