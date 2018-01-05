XRegister
05/01/2018 - 18:41 GMT

Virgil van Dijk Starts – Liverpool Team vs Everton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Everton
Competition: FA Cup
Kick-off: 19:55 (UK time)

Liverpool have named their side and substitutes to play host to Everton in an FA Cup third round tie at Anfield this evening.

Sam Allardyce's Toffees held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at Anfield in Premier League action in December and Reds manager Jurgen Klopp was criticised for not fielding his strongest side.




Klopp has vowed to make clear his respect for the FA Cup with his team selection tonight and the Reds manager starts Loris Karius in goal.

At the back the Liverpool boss hands Virgil van Dijk his debut and he links up with Joel Matip in the heart of defence, while James Milner, Emre Can and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are in midfield. Adam Lallana starts, as do Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

If Klopp needs to make changes at any point then he has a bench full of options, including Dominic Solanke and Danny Ings.

 


Liverpool Team vs Everton

Karius, Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Can, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Ward, Wijnaldum, Lovren, Klavan, Ings, Solanke, Alexander-Arnold
 