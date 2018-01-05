We Can’t Afford To Make FA Cup Our Priority – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





David Fairclough feels Liverpool should not make the FA Cup their priority, ahead of the Reds’ meeting with Everton this evening.



Jurgen Klopp’s team presently find themselves in fourth spot in the Premier League table with 44 points from 22 games, 18 points adrift of leaders Manchester City.











The Citizens are the firm favourites to win the league title this season, with Pep Guardiola’s men currently being 15 points clear of their nearest rivals Manchester United.



And Fairclough admitted that although Manchester City are likely to lift the Premier League in May, the Liverpool legend insisted that the Merseyside giants still have a lot to play for this season, owing to their involvement in the Champions League and the top four race.





As a result, he warned Liverpool, who will face FC Porto in the Champions League next month, against making the FA Cup their priority.

“I don’t think it’s a priority”, Fairclough told LFC TV, when asked if Klopp should put more emphasis on the FA Cup with the league gone.



“The fans want to win everything they are involved in and obviously it looks like City are going to win the Premier League.



“But the cup will be everybody’s priority I hope.



“It’s going to be very competitive, we can’t afford to make it our priority because we are involved in the Champions League and other things [race for a top four finish].”



However, Fairclough is of the opinion that Liverpool have a much stronger squad this season and can challenge on all fronts.



“This time last year our resources weren’t that great”, he continued.



“We have a much stronger squad now and I think we can put up a real challenge on all fronts.”

