We’ve Jay-Roy Grot, We’ve Four Strikers – Thomas Christiansen Casts Doubt On Leeds Signing Striker

Leeds United boss Thomas Christiansen has dampened expectations of the Whites bringing in another striker in this month's transfer window.



The Yorkshire giants sold 30-goal-man Chris Wood to Premier League side Burnley in the summer window and looked to replace him by loaning Pierre-Michel Lasogga from Hamburg.











Lasogga has seen his form and goal return dip though and Christiansen has often opted to play Kemar Roofe in attack, while then turning to Jay-Roy Grot or Caleb Ekuban as other options.



There have been calls for Leeds to sign another striker, especially as chairman Andrea Radrizzani vowed every penny of Wood's transfer fee would be reinvested into signings.





But Christiansen has dropped a big hint he does not seen the need for another striker given the options he currently has.

He told a press conference when asked about if he feels he has enough options up top: "We have.



"We have enough strikers up front.



"We have Jay. We have Pierre. We have Roofy. We have Ekuban, when he comes back from the injury.



"We have four strikers we can choose", Christiansen added.



Leeds played out a 0-0 draw on New Year's Day against Nottingham Forest at Elland Road, something which led to further calls for the club to spend big on a striker who can fire them to promotion.



The head coach also insists in general he is happy with his options.



"We are going to talk about that [signing players this month], but the players I have, they are very good, and I am satisfied with what I have."

