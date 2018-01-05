What A Night, Amazing – Virgil van Dijk Thrilled As He Helps Liverpool Beat Everton

Follow @insidefutbol





Virgil van Dijk has hailed an "amazing" debut for Liverpool after he scored the crucial goal in the Reds' 2-1 win over Everton in the FA Cup at Anfield on Friday night.



The first half of the third round tie was an uneventful affair apart from a penalty handed to Liverpool in the 35th minute, which James Milner converted.











The spot-kick was controversial as Mason Holgate was judged to have pulled down Adam Lallana in the penalty box.



But Everton hit back against the run of play in the second half as a quick counter attack ended with Gylfi Sigurdsson slotting the ball past Loris Karius in the Liverpool goal to make it 1-1 in the 67th minute.





However, it was Liverpool who would come up trumps and Van Dijk connected with a corner from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the 84th minute, getting ahead of Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The defender was delighted to have sealed the deal and hailed an amazing evening at Anfield.



"What a night. It was thoroughly deserved, it felt amazing to be out there, the goal is very special for me and my family", Van Dijk told the BBC.



"Playing at Anfield for Liverpool is a dream for every player.



"To score a goal is even more special", he added.



And Van Dijk's team-mate Milner insists the Dutchman signed to play in such big games.



"It's not an easy game to step into but it's the sort of game he came here to play in."

