David Luiz and Michy Batshuayi Play – Chelsea Team vs Norwich City Confirmed

Fixture: Norwich City vs Chelsea

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Chelsea have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Norwich City at Carrow Road in an FA Cup third round tie this evening.



Antonio Conte's men reached the final of the tournament last season and with the Premier League title looking out of reach, the Chelsea boss may target the FA Cup as a good source of domestic silverware.











The Blues are without Eden Hazard, who hurt his calf in the draw at Arsenal.



Conte hands Willy Caballero an outing between the sticks, while in defence he selects a back three of Antonio Rudiger, David Luiz and Gary Cahill. Danny Drinkwater slots into the side, with Tiemoue Bakayoko, while Willian, Pedro Rodriguez and Michy Batshuayi are in attack.



If the Chelsea manager needs to make any changes then he can look to his bench, with options including Alvaro Morata and Charly Musonda.



Chelsea Team vs Norwich City



Caballero, Rudiger, Luiz, Cahill, Zappacosta, Drinkwater, Bakayoko, Kenedy, Willian, Pedro, Batshuayi



Substitutes: Eduardo, Ampadu, Clarke-Salter, Sterling, Musonda, Hudson-Odoi, Morata

