Jesse Lingard Doing This Differently This Season – Former Manchester United Star

Former Manchester United defender David May believes Jesse Lingard has been taking more risks on the ball this season, which has led to his good run of form.



Lingard’s terrific half volley in the 84th minute broke Derby County’s resistance at Old Trafford on Friday night and Romelu Lukaku ensured Manchester United’s passage to the fourth round of the FA Cup with another late goal.











The England international has been a standout performer for Manchester United this season and has netted eleven goals, with eight of them coming in his last ten appearances.



The Manchester United academy product has grown into a key player under Jose Mourinho, but May believes his penchant for gambling more this term has led to his fine run of form.





The former Red Devil believes Lingard is shooting this season, rather than looking to play a safe pass.

May said on MUTV’s Matchday Review programme: “[He’s in a] purple patch and he is absolutely flying.



“Do you know what he has done is gambled – he’s got in the box and taking the opportunity to shoot. Maybe this time last season, he would have taken the option to pass.



“He’s in such fine form that he is saying, ‘I am just going to leather it’ and it’s going in the top corner.”



Lingard is expected to be a certain starter when Manchester United return to league action against Stoke City late this month.

