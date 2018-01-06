Kevin De Bruyne On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Burnley Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester City vs Burnley

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Manchester City have announced their starting side and substitutes to lock horns with Sean Dyche's Burnley in an FA Cup tie at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.



Pep Guardiola's side are easing towards the Premier League title and the Spaniard will be eyeing a double by also steering the Citizens to glory in the FA Cup, something he has shown is his intention by naming a strong team.











Manchester City are without skipper Vincent Kompany, who has a calf niggle.



Citizens boss Guardiola goes with Claudio Bravo in goal, while at the back he selects Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones as the central pairing. Fernandinho will protect the backline, while Ilkay Gundogan and David Silva start. Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling support Sergio Aguero up top.



If Guardiola needs to make changes at any point in the 90 minutes then he can look to his bench, where options include Kevin De Bruyne and Yaya Toure.



Manchester City Team vs Burnley



Bravo, Danilo, Otamendi, Stones, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, D Silva (c), Sane, Sterling, Aguero



Substitutes: Ederson, Walker, Mangala, De Bruyne, Yaya Toure, Bernardo, Diaz

