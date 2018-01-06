Manchester United Legend Not Ruling Out Red Devils Champions League Success

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United legend Lou Macari believes there is a real chance of the Red Devils doing well in the Champions League this season if they get the rub of the green.



With the Premier League title seemingly on its way to Manchester City and after being knocked out of the EFL Cup, the FA Cup and the Champions League are Manchester United’s realistic chances of winning trophies this season.











Manchester United booked their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday night with a 2-0 win over Derby County at Old Trafford and Macari feels it is important that they get a good home draw again going forward.



The Manchester United legend is also confident that Jose Mourinho’s side will take care of business against Sevilla in their last 16 tie of the Champions League.





And he feels if they get a little lucky and can put in some solid performances, Manchester United could lift the trophy in Kiev in May this year.

Macari said on MUTV’s Matchday Review programme: “Jose’s talking about the draw being not important, but getting a home draw will be important for Manchester United.



“We also have a good draw in the Champions League and I expect them to knock Sevilla out and then you never know.



“Just because we are not playing well at the moment, you can never tell how we are going to play in the Champions League.



“You could turn it on or you could get lucky.”



Manchester United travel to Spain for the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against Sevilla on Wednesday, 21st February.



The return leg at Old Trafford will take place on Tuesday, 13th March.

