Napoli Prepare For Talks With West Ham Target After Thrashing Out Fee

Napoli have reached an agreement over a fee with Bologna for West Ham wing target Simone Verdi, but the player is yet to give his nod to the transfer.



Bologna have been insistent that they won’t be selling the Italian winger in the January transfer window despite interest from clubs such as West Ham and Inter Milan.











However, Napoli have been more than persistent in their pursuit of Verdi and despite the player rejecting an earlier offer to move to the Stadio San Paolo, the club kept plugging away.



And according to Italian sports daily Tuttosport, the Serie A giants’ persistence has paid off and they have agreed a fee worth €25m with Bologna for the 25-year-old winger.





Bologna have changed their stance due to continued Napoli pressure and have agreed to sell the player, but the winger is yet to give his approval to the January move to the Serie A giants.

Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli will hold talks with Verdi and his representatives next week in order to convince him to accept the transfer this month.



Maurizio Sarri, the Napoli head coach, could also speak to the winger in order to help the club to take the deal over the line.



Verdi has been keen to continue at Bologna until the end of the season, but it seems the club are now prepared to let him go if he agrees to leave.

