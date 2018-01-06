Philippe Coutinho Now Close To Barcelona Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Philippe Coutinho is close to completing a big-money switch from Liverpool to Barcelona, according to the BBC.



The Brazilian, who wanted to move to Barcelona in the summer but Liverpool rejected multiple bids from the Catalans, has stayed at home and not travelled with his Reds team-mates to Dubai.











Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is taking his men for a short training break in Dubai, following the Reds' FA Cup win over Everton on Friday night.



Coutinho missed that game with a reported minor injury and is now rapidly closing in on completing a move to Barcelona.





Liverpool are expected to sell Coutinho in a transfer worth up to £142m; it remains to be seen how much of the fee will be based on what Barcelona win while he is at the Camp Nou and his appearances.

The deal will more than fund the £75m Liverpool have already spent this month on signing defender Virgil van Dijk from Southampton.



The Reds have been linked with Monaco's Thomas Lemar and Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez, as they start to look for a replacement for Coutinho.



Losing Coutinho mid-season, with Liverpool still involved in the Champions League, FA Cup and fighting for a top four Premier League finish, will be a blow for the Reds.

