Riyad Mahrez To Undergo Liverpool Medical On Sunday

Riyad Mahrez is heading to Liverpool and will undergo his medical with the Reds on Sunday, it has been claimed.



Liverpool have just agreed to sell Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in a deal which will eventually net the club a whopping €160m.











And the Reds are wasting no time in looking for a replacement for the Brazilian, with Mahrez in their sights.



According to beIN Sports, Liverpool have thrashed out a fee of €55m with Leicester City for the Algeria international and are speeding to complete the signing.





Mahrez will put pen to paper on a contract running until the summer of 2022 at Anfield and undergo his medical checks on Sunday.

If Mahrez passes his medical and signs then he is likely to jet out to Dubai to link up with his new team-mates, who are having a few days of warm weather training after beating Everton in the FA Cup on Friday night.



Mahrez will become Liverpool's second signing of the winter transfer window following the £75m capture of Virgil van Dijk from Southampton.

