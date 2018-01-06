Strengthen The Eleven Not The Squad, Leeds United Legend Tells Whites

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes the Whites must look for players in this month's transfer window who can improve the starting eleven in the second half of the season.



The Yorkshire giants are in the market for players and have already signed Yosuke Ideguchi, who has been loaned out to Cultural Leonesa, and Aapo Halme, who has been drafted into their Under-23 squad.











However, Gray believes given the position Leeds are in at the moment they must focus on bringing in players who can instantly improve the level of their starting eleven.



The Leeds legend believes the Yorkshire giants have enough squad players who can put in a shift and the potential new signings must be good enough to play in the starting eleven straight away.





Asked about Leeds’ strategy for the winter window, Gray said on LUTV: “The deal has got to be right, the finances have got to be right ,but most of all the players have got to be the right fit.

RELATED NEWS STORIES: Wolves In Mix For Leeds United Target Laurens De Bock

Leeds United Face Italian and German Competition For Laurens De Bock Despite Agreeing Terms

Leeds United Agree Personal Terms With Belgian Full-Back, Fee Talks Ongoing With Club Brugge

We’ve Jay-Roy Grot, We’ve Four Strikers – Thomas Christiansen Casts Doubt On Leeds Signing Striker

Succeed At Leeds United And World’s My Oyster – Whites New Boy

“When you get to this stage of the season, the position we are in – we are in the top six and not that far away from the top two.



“At this stage of the season, for a club in our position, if you are going to bring in players, it’s not to strengthen the squad but to strengthen the team, the eleven that start.



“That’s the thing [director of football] Victor [Orta] and [head coach] Thomas [Christiansen] will be looking at – who can we get within our budget who can strengthen the team.



“We have loads of squad members who can come in and do a job, but we need to strengthen the starting eleven.”



Leeds are in talks to sign Club Brugge full-back Laurens De Bock, but are facing competition for his signature from German and Italian outfits.

