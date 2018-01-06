This Manchester United Player Needs A Rest – Red Devils Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United legend Lou Macari has indicated Marcus Rashford needs a little break to recharge his batteries and return to form.



Rashford squandered a few opportunities and hit the post twice on Friday night in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Derby County in the third round of the FA Cup.











The 20-year-old striker has scored nine goals this season but his last one came in Manchester United’s 2-1 loss to Manchester City at Old Trafford last month and he has struggled to find the back of the net since then.



Macari believes very few could have predicted Rashford’s rise from reserve football to playing regularly for Manchester United in a little less than two years.





And the Manchester United legend believes a player of his age will need a break at some point in order to return to peak form.

Macari said on MUTV’s Matchday Review programme when asked whether Rashford deserves a break: “He’s rise to stardom has been incredible, not only with us but with England as well.



“If you saw him playing in reserves two years ago you wouldn’t have said that this kid is going to play for Manchester United or England quickly, but he has managed to do it.



“Eventually all players need a rest, especially the younger ones.”



Rashford has played in each of Manchester United’s 33 games in all competitions this season so far, with 19 of them from the starting eleven.

