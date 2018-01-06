XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/01/2018 - 13:13 GMT

This Manchester United Player Needs A Rest – Red Devils Legend

 




Manchester United legend Lou Macari has indicated Marcus Rashford needs a little break to recharge his batteries and return to form.

Rashford squandered a few opportunities and hit the post twice on Friday night in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Derby County in the third round of the FA Cup.




The 20-year-old striker has scored nine goals this season but his last one came in Manchester United’s 2-1 loss to Manchester City at Old Trafford last month and he has struggled to find the back of the net since then.

Macari believes very few could have predicted Rashford’s rise from reserve football to playing regularly for Manchester United in a little less than two years.
 


And the Manchester United legend believes a player of his age will need a break at some point in order to return to peak form.  

Macari said on MUTV’s Matchday Review programme when asked whether Rashford deserves a break: “He’s rise to stardom has been incredible, not only with us but with England as well.

“If you saw him playing in reserves two years ago you wouldn’t have said that this kid is going to play for Manchester United or England quickly, but he has managed to do it.

“Eventually all players need a rest, especially the younger ones.”

Rashford has played in each of Manchester United’s 33 games in all competitions this season so far, with 19 of them from the starting eleven.
 