What A Man – Rangers Star Hails Former Ger’s Achievement

Rangers midfielder Josh Windass has hailed former Gers team-mate Clint Hill for hitting 650 career appearances.



Hill was told his contract at Rangers would not be extended at the end of last season and the veteran centre-back joined English League Two side Carlisle United as he opted to prolong his professional career.











The move has ensured regular first team football keeps flowing for Hill and he made his 650th appearance in Carlisle's 0-0 home draw against Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.



Windass agrees that Hill's achievement is remarkable and has hailed his former Rangers team-mate, admitting he has some way to go to catch him.





Hill wrote on Twitter: " 650 not out. Proud to of reached that landmark, a lot of ups and downs but what a journey it's been. To get a clean sheet today against a very good Championship team just caps it off nicely." [sic]

And Windass responded: "Terrific stuff Clint. I'm only 500 behind you.



"What a man."



Hill made a total of 32 appearances across all competitions for Rangers during his spell at Ibrox, chipping in with six goals in the process as he became a popular figure in the dressing room and amongst the fans.

