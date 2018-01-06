XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/01/2018 - 13:49 GMT

Wolves In Mix For Leeds United Target Laurens De Bock

 




Wolverhampton Wanderers are in the mix to sign Club Brugge left-back Laurens De Bock, however they are currently trailing Leeds United in the chase for the Belgian's services.

It emerged on Friday that Leeds have agreed personal terms with De Bock on a four-and-a-half-year contract at Elland Road, however the Whites have yet to thrash out a fee with Club Brugge.




De Bock is keen to make the move to Leeds, but other clubs are also interested in the full-back.

There is interest in De Bock from clubs in Germany and Italy while, according to Belgian outlet Voetbal Krant, Wolves are also keen on the player.
 


It is claimed Wolves were keen on De Bock before Leeds arrived on the scene, but the Whites have sped past their Championship competitiors.

But Wolves remain interested in the left-back and it remains to be seen how they react to news of Leeds closing in on De Bock.

If Wolves firm up their interest and go head to head with Leeds then they may be an attractive proposition for De Bock.

Wolves currently sit 12 points clear at the top of the Championship table and are red hot favourites to earn promotion to the Premier League.
 