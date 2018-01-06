Wolves In Mix For Leeds United Target Laurens De Bock

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolverhampton Wanderers are in the mix to sign Club Brugge left-back Laurens De Bock, however they are currently trailing Leeds United in the chase for the Belgian's services.



It emerged on Friday that Leeds have agreed personal terms with De Bock on a four-and-a-half-year contract at Elland Road, however the Whites have yet to thrash out a fee with Club Brugge.











De Bock is keen to make the move to Leeds, but other clubs are also interested in the full-back.



There is interest in De Bock from clubs in Germany and Italy while, according to Belgian outlet Voetbal Krant, Wolves are also keen on the player.





It is claimed Wolves were keen on De Bock before Leeds arrived on the scene, but the Whites have sped past their Championship competitiors.

But Wolves remain interested in the left-back and it remains to be seen how they react to news of Leeds closing in on De Bock.



If Wolves firm up their interest and go head to head with Leeds then they may be an attractive proposition for De Bock.



Wolves currently sit 12 points clear at the top of the Championship table and are red hot favourites to earn promotion to the Premier League.

