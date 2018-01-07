XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/01/2018 - 13:33 GMT

Barcelona To Land Leicester City Target, Player Jetting In On Tuesday

 




Leicester City are to lose out to Barcelona for Palmeiras defender Yerry Mina.

Barcelona have long held an interest in the defender, but Leicester recently looked to pip the Catalans by lodging a bid.




But it is Barcelona who are winning the race for Mina and, according to Spanish TV programme El Chiringuito, the Palmeiras man will arrive in Barcelona on Tuesday at 2pm.

The Catalan giants will then speed to complete the formalities of the transfer.
 


And Barcelona are hoping to present Mina on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old centre-back will join Philippe Coutinho in linking up with Barcelona in this month's transfer window.

Barcelona chased Coutinho in the summer transfer window, but could not convince Liverpool to sell.

They have succeeded this month however and are paying Liverpool an initial £105m to sign Coutinho, with the eventual fee expected to reach a whopping £142m when various add-ons and bonuses have been activated.
 