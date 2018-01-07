XRegister
06 October 2016

07/01/2018 - 14:36 GMT

Confirmed: Leeds United’s Samu Saiz Red Card At Newport For Spitting

 




It has been confirmed that Leeds United's Samu Saiz was shown a red card this afternoon against Newport County for spitting.

The Whites took the lead in the ninth minute at Rodney Parade in the FA Cup tie when Gaetano Berardi hit a long range effort along the floor and it found the corner of the net.




But an own goal from Conor Shaughnessy and a leap and powerful header from Shawn McCoulsky meant that when injury time dawned Leeds were losing 2-1 and staring at a cup exit.

And matters got worse for Leeds when Saiz was involved in an incident with Robbie Willmott and was shown the red card by referee Mike Dean.
 


It has now been confirmed that Saiz was sent off for spitting which, if it stands and is not appealed, will mean a three-match ban.

Saiz started the tie on the bench, but was brought into the action in the 75th minute to replace Jay-Roy Grot.

The Spaniard, who is widely considered to have been Leeds' most important player this season, is looking at a Football Association ban.

Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen will hope that the Whites can cope without the influential Spanish forward.
 