Confusion Over Liverpool’s Riyad Mahrez Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





There is confusion over whether Liverpool are interested in signing winger Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City.



It was claimed in France on Saturday evening that Liverpool have agreed a fee with Leicester for the Algeria international winger and he is due to have his medical with the Reds today.











But according to Sky Sports News, Liverpool do not want to sign Mahrez and the around £50m fee mooted is below the sum Leicester would be looking for in order to let the wide-man leave.



It is further claimed that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is looking at other options.





Liverpool are banking an initial £105m from selling Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona and expect to eventually receive £142m from the Catalan giants.

The sale of Coutinho more than pays for the £75m Liverpool paid to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton earlier this month.



It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will spend this month in a bid to replace Coutinho, or push on during the second half of the season without replacing the Brazilian attacking midfielder.

