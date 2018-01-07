XRegister
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/01/2018 - 12:30 GMT

Confusion Over Liverpool’s Riyad Mahrez Interest

 




There is confusion over whether Liverpool are interested in signing winger Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City.

It was claimed in France on Saturday evening that Liverpool have agreed a fee with Leicester for the Algeria international winger and he is due to have his medical with the Reds today.




But according to Sky Sports News, Liverpool do not want to sign Mahrez and the around £50m fee mooted is below the sum Leicester would be looking for in order to let the wide-man leave.

It is further claimed that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is looking at other options.
 


Liverpool are banking an initial £105m from selling Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona and expect to eventually receive £142m from the Catalan giants.

The sale of Coutinho more than pays for the £75m Liverpool paid to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton earlier this month.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will spend this month in a bid to replace Coutinho, or push on during the second half of the season without replacing the Brazilian attacking midfielder.
 