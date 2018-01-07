Danny Welbeck Starts – Arsenal Team vs Nottingham Forest Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)



Arsenal have named their side and substitutes to tackle Nottingham Forest in an FA Cup tie at the City Ground this afternoon.



Forest recently sacked Mark Warburton as manager and as a result will be led by interim boss Gary Brazil, whose first match in temporary charge was a New Year's Day draw with Leeds United at Elland Road.











Gunners boss Arsene Wenger will not be in the technical area as he begins a three-match touchline ban, while he also has a number of injury issues. Granit Xhaka, Aaron Ramsey, Sead Kolasinac, Olivier Giroud and Nacho Monreal are all injured.



Wenger picks David Ospina in goal, while for the back three he selects Mathieu Debuchy, Per Mertesacker and Rob Holding. Mohamed Elneny adds experience in midfield, while Theo Walcott and Alex Iwobi operate off Danny Welbeck up top.



If the Arsenal boss needs to make changes he has options on his bench, including Chuba Akpom.



Arsenal Team vs Nottingham Forest



Ospina, Debuchy, Mertesacker, Holding, Willock, Elneny, Nelson, Maitland-Niles, Walcott, Iwobi, Welbeck



Substitutes: Macey, Chambers, Osei-Tutu, Dasilva, Reine-Adelaide, Akpom, Nketiah

