Former Wales Striker Reveals Training Encounter With Leeds Star Jay-Roy Grot At Scottish Club

Former Wales and Celtic striker John Hartson has revealed he got a close up look at Leeds United striker Jay-Roy Grot before the hitman joined the Whites.



Leeds swooped to sign Grot from Dutch side NEC Nijmegen in the summer transfer window, but the youngster has so far struggled to make an impact at Elland Road and the signing has been questioned by a number of fans.











Grot was handed a start in Leeds' 2-1 FA Cup third round defeat at League Two club Newport County on Sunday afternoon and Hartson was watching on for BBC Radio 5 live.



And the former Celtic striker, who does some coaching work at Scottish second tier side Livingston, working with the club's strikers, revealed Grot was at the club before he joined Leeds.





But Hartson did not see enough of Grot for the Dutchman to make an impression.

"He came to Livingston a few months ago on trial and I worked with him a little bit on the training ground", he said.



"I'm in at Livingston a couple of days a week.



"I didn't see an awful lot of him to be honest. David Hopkin the manager there had a little eight-v-eight game.



"I only really saw him the one day, so he never had enough time really to make any impression [on me]."



Grot, 19, has yet to score a goal for Leeds in 15 appearances across all competitions.

