XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/01/2018 - 20:14 GMT

Former Wales Striker Reveals Training Encounter With Leeds Star Jay-Roy Grot At Scottish Club

 




Former Wales and Celtic striker John Hartson has revealed he got a close up look at Leeds United striker Jay-Roy Grot before the hitman joined the Whites.

Leeds swooped to sign Grot from Dutch side NEC Nijmegen in the summer transfer window, but the youngster has so far struggled to make an impact at Elland Road and the signing has been questioned by a number of fans.




Grot was handed a start in Leeds' 2-1 FA Cup third round defeat at League Two club Newport County on Sunday afternoon and Hartson was watching on for BBC Radio 5 live.

And the former Celtic striker, who does some coaching work at Scottish second tier side Livingston, working with the club's strikers, revealed Grot was at the club before he joined Leeds.
 


But Hartson did not see enough of Grot for the Dutchman to make an impression.

"He came to Livingston a few months ago on trial and I worked with him a little bit on the training ground", he said.

"I'm in at Livingston a couple of days a week.

"I didn't see an awful lot of him to be honest. David Hopkin the manager there had a little eight-v-eight game.

"I only really saw him the one day, so he never had enough time really to make any impression [on me]."

Grot, 19, has yet to score a goal for Leeds in 15 appearances across all competitions.
 