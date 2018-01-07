XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/01/2018 - 14:05 GMT

Harry Kane Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Wimbledon Confirmed

 




Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Wimbledon
Competition: FA Cup
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have named their side and substitutes to play host to League One outfit Wimbledon in an FA Cup third round tie at Wembley this afternoon.

With Manchester City running away with the Premier League title, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino will be eyeing the FA Cup as a good chance to win a piece of domestic silverware in the current campaign.




Spurs boss Pochettino has chosen to signal how seriously he is treating the clash by naming a raft of key players in his side.

Michel Vorm comes in between the sticks while Juan Foyth links up with Jan Vertonghen in the centre of defence. Victor Wanyama slots into midfield with Mousa Dembele, while Moussa Sissoko and Erik Lamela will look to feed Harry Kane and Fernando Llorente.

If the Tottenham manager needs to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen.

 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs AFC Wimbledon

Vorm, Trippier, Foyth, Vertonghen, Walker-Peters, Wanyama, Dembele, Sissoko, Lamela, Kane (C), Llorente

Substitutes: Lloris, Davies, Dier, Eriksen, Alli, N'Koudou, Son
 