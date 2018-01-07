He Can Become World Class – Former Germany Star On Arsenal and Chelsea Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Germany international Gerald Asamoah believes that Arsenal and Chelsea target Leon Bailey has everything needed to become world class.



Bayer Leverkusen snapped up Bailey from Belgian outfit Genk in the 2017 winter transfer window and he has made an impression at the Bundesliga club.











The winger's form has seen him linked with a switch to the Premier League where Arsenal and Chelsea are keen, and Asamoah, who has seen Bailey first hand in the German top flight, has no doubt over the quality of the 20-year-old.



The ex-Schalke and Germany star told German magazine Kicker: "He is an exceptional talent and has everything.





"At the start of the season he was slightly under the radar, but above all at international level he could not prove what skills he has", Asamoah added, with reference to Bailey having refused a call up to the Jamaica team.

"Going forward, Bailey is a world class candidate, in the long run."



Bailey has made 16 appearances in all competitions for Leverkusen in the current campaign, scoring an impressive eight goals and providing four assists.



Leverkusen have the 20-year-old locked down on a contract until the summer of 2022, but could find it tough to resist a big money offer from the Premier League.

