I’ve Got Players On The Edge – Arsene Wenger Defends Team Selection In Nottingham Forest Defeat

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has defended his team selection in the Gunners' 4-2 FA Cup defeat at Nottingham Forest and says he had players on the edge.



Wenger's side had not exited the FA Cup at the third round stage since 1996 and started as firm favourites when they arrived at the City Ground – but the Frenchman's team selection and especially a bench full of youngsters raised eyebrows.











Arsenal were well beaten by the manager-less Tricky Trees and Wenger's team selection was quickly criticised post match.



But the Frenchman insists he did have experienced men on the pitch and could not pick others because they are "on the edge" ahead of Wednesday's EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Chelsea.





He was quoted as saying by the BBC: " It was very frustrating [watching on from the stands due to my touchline ban] and unfortunately it was a case on top of that of seeing the team lose.

"We played a very good Forest team who were sharp and focused. The challenges were decisive. Overall our performance wasn't good enough.



"We have many players on the edge and we play again on Wednesday.



"When you don't win the selection is always questioned. I believe we had an experienced team – eight or nine internationals. It would be easy to think that was the problem.



"When you're against a team like that they're very difficult to beat. Defensively you cannot afford the mistakes we made", Wenger added.



The Frenchman will now hope his side can grab a positive result at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday to erase memories of the City Ground debacle.

