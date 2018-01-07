XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/01/2018 - 11:03 GMT

Jay-Roy Grot Starts – Leeds United Team vs Newport Confirmed

 




Fixture: Newport County vs Leeds United
Competition: FA Cup
Kick-off: 12:00 (UK time)

Leeds United have confirmed their starting side and substitutes to lock horns with Newport County in an away FA Cup third round tie this afternoon.

The Whites have already met the League Two club in the current campaign, running out comprehensive 5-1 winners in an EFL Cup clash at Elland Road and head coach Thomas Christiansen will be hoping for an equally comfortable afternoon's work for his men.




Christiansen picks Andy Lonergan in goal, while at the back he goes with a four of Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Conor Shaughnessy, Gaetano Berardi, Vurnon Anita.

In midfield, the Leeds boss selects Mateusz Klich, handing him a chance to impress, while Kalvin Phillips also plays. Pawel Cibicki and Hadi Sacko meanwhile will look to supply Pierre-Michel Lasogga and Jay-Roy Grot.

If Christiansen needs to make changes then he has options on his bench, including youngster Jack Clarke, Liam Cooper and Samu Saiz.

 


Leeds United Team vs Newport County

Lonergan, Borthwick-Jackson, Shaughnessy, Berardi, Anita, Phillips, Klich, Cibicki, Sacko, Grot, Lasogga

Substitutes: Peacock-Farrell, Cooper, Kitching, Pearce, Rey, Saiz, Clarke
 