La Liga Giants Pushing To Sign Michy Batshuayi On Loan

Sevilla want Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi on loan until the end of the season.



Batshuayi has struggled for playing time under Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge, with the Italian often appearing reluctant to start him even when first choice striker Alvaro Morata has been unavailable.











As a result the Belgium international has been linked with an exit from Chelsea this month, but the Blues may want to line up a replacement first.



According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Vincenzo Montella's Sevilla are working to try to sign Batshuayi from Chelsea.





Sevilla want to take the striker on a loan basis until the end of the season.

Batshuayi is unsure on a move to Sevilla and would want guarantees on the amount of playing time he would receive before agreeing to make the switch.



Sevilla currently sit in in fifth spot in La Liga and are looking for more firepower, having scored just 23 goals in 18 league games.

