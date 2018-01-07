Leeds United Fans, Stop Badgering Andrea Radrizzani – League One Club Chairman

Follow @insidefutbol





Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony has told Leeds United fans to stop pestering chairman Andrea Radrizzani and insists he is sure the Italian knows how to run the Whites.



Leeds fans have been left disappointed after their side suffered a third round FA Cup exit at the hands of League Two outfit Newport County, a team the Whites thrashed 5-1 in the EFL Cup earlier this season.











Messages were directed towards MacAnthony on Twitter asking Radrizzani and Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen to speak to the Posh supremo and also look at signing Marcus Maddison and Jack Marriott.



But MacAnthony does not think the Leeds owner needs tips on how to run a football club.





In response he wrote: "You fellas need to stop badgering the Leeds owner/manager.

"I'm sure they both know what they are doing in this window as shown in [the] league thus far."



Leeds made a number of signings in the summer transfer window but, led by director of football Victor Orta, chose to focus their efforts abroad.



While Leeds have signed two players this month already, Yosuke Ideguchi and Aapo Halme, neither are expected to play for the first team this season.

