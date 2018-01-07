Leeds United Took The FA Cup Lightly – Former Wales International

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Wales defender Daniel Gabbidon says Leeds United took the FA Cup lightly after he watched the Whites knocked out by League Two side Newport County.



The Exiles were the better side for much of the tie at Rodney Parade and were even able to come from a goal behind to run out 2-1 winners and book their spot in the fourth round.











Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen made a whopping nine changes to the side which drew with Nottingham Forest on New Year's Day.



And Gabbidon believes that Leeds can have no complaints at the defeat and were guilty of taking the FA Cup lightly.





Asked on BBC Wales if he thought a shock could happen, he replied: " We thought it was possible – Leeds taking the cup lightly, nine changes.

"Difficult pitch for them as well. They got their noses in front, sat back and Newport took full advantage.



"They [Newport] deserve it. They were the better team.



"A fantastic result for the club", Gabbidon added.



Leeds beat Newport 5-1 in the EFL Cup earlier this season, but have now had their scalp taken by the Welsh outfit.



Newport will now look forward to the fourth round draw, while Leeds must put their full focus on to the Championship, where they are pushing for promotion.

