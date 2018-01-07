Leeds United’s Samu Saiz Staring At Six-Match Ban

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United's season could be damaged if Samu Saiz receives a ban in line with Football Association guidelines following his sending off at Rodney Parade.



With Leeds losing 2-1 in their FA Cup third round tie against League Two outfit Newport County, Saiz was involved in an incident with Robbie Willmott.











The Spaniard was sent off and it was later confirmed was shown the red card for spitting.



Leeds could appeal against the sending off, but if the offence stands then the FA could issue a ban in line with their own guidelines, which would run for six matches.





Leeds would therefore be without the Spanish attacker for a large chunk of matches and any ban could run until their clash at Elland Road against Brentford on 24th February.

Saiz has been a standout performer for the Yorkshire giants this season and losing his services would be a blow.



It remains to be seen whether a six-match absence for Saiz could force Leeds into the transfer market this month to reinforce their attacking options, with many fans already calling for another striker to be added.

